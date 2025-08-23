Zionist Extremism and Global Silence Threaten Humanity, Says Pakistani Religious Leader

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a statement marking international observances, including the "International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief" and the "International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition," Allama Naqvi highlighted the rise of new forms of oppression and the silence of so-called “civilized” powers.

“It is deeply regrettable that while human society is meant to rest on the pillars of equality and the shared right to basic freedoms, the Middle East has witnessed the cultivation of a Zionist entity whose existence is rooted in extremism and terrorism,” he stated. “The atrocities committed by this regime have brought humanity to a moral crossroads, and yet, the self-proclaimed civilized world remains a silent spectator.”

Allama Naqvi asserted that all forms of extremism and terrorism are unacceptable, but it is especially disturbing that Zionist terrorism continues unchecked. He said modern slavery has evolved—where once individuals were enslaved, now entire states and societies are subjected to control through political, economic, and ideological subjugation.

“Although individual slavery has diminished in some respects, nations are now being enslaved. Those who resist this new global order face devastation,” he remarked. “This systemic enslavement is a direct assault on human consciousness, robbing individuals of their intellectual and spiritual freedom.”

He cautioned that the most dangerous form of modern oppression is cultural enslavement, which attacks the very ability of people to think independently and live with dignity.

Addressing the misuse of religion, Allama Naqvi emphasized that it is not the core beliefs of any faith that cause division, but rather the way in which religious interpretations are manipulated for personal or political gain. These manipulations often escalate into violence and persecution of those who hold differing views.

“This process—of misinterpreting beliefs and targeting dissent—is what the world now calls ‘extremism,’ and it has no place in a civilized society,” he said.

Allama Naqvi concluded by reminding the world that over 1,400 years ago, the divine message of Islam not only challenged the institution of slavery but also provided a roadmap for the liberation of humanity. “The abolition of the slave trade and the rejection of exploitative systems were not only justified through religious teachings but were also part of a broader, timeless vision for the welfare and dignity of all humankind.”