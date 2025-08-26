Photos: Annual Torchlight Procession in Lahore to Celebrate Prophet Muhammad’s Birth

AhlulBayt News Agency: Minhaj-ul-Quran Lahore organized a grand torchlight procession under the theme “Welcoming Rabi-ul-Awwal.” Addressing the gathering, Prof. Dr. Hussain Mohi-ud-Din Qadri, President of Minhaj-ul-Quran International, said that Rabi-ul-Awwal is the sacred month marking the blessed birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Celebrating his birth, he added, is an expression of deep love and devotion to the Prophet.