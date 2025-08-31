Lahore University President: Ayatollah Khamenei’s guidelines key to Islamic unity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Dr. Zaidi, President of Lahore University of Pakistan, said the guidelines of Ayatollah Khamenei on prohibiting insults to the sanctities of Islamic sects provide the best framework for advancing unity in the Islamic world.

Speaking on Friday in a meeting with the chairman and members of the board of directors of the Nahj al-Balagha Institute in Isfahan, he praised the institute’s scientific and research activities and expressed interest in addressing the topic of artificial intelligence and Alawi governance at the upcoming Fourth International Congress of Nahj al-Balagha.

“By linking current global issues with the teachings of Nahj al-Balagha, we can find new solutions for governing Islamic societies,” he said.

Highlighting the undeniable necessity of unity among Islamic countries, Zaidi added: “Nahj al-Balagha is a constructive and effective platform for bringing the hearts of Muslims closer together and resolving historical misunderstandings among Islamic sects. We must promote its teachings more widely so that the true realities of Islam are introduced to the world.”

The Pakistani academic also voiced concern over the activities of extremist groups in his country, noting: “Some appear in Pakistan under the guise of religious missionaries, but instead of fostering unity, they sow division by insulting the sanctities of other sects. Such behavior not only fuels discord but also fails to attract genuine audiences.”

Zaidi underlined that unity and the teachings of Nahj al-Balagha appeal not only to all Muslim sects but also to non-Muslims, as “these teachings transcend religious boundaries and carry a universal message of humanity and convergence.”

Referring to the position of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, he said: “Ayatollah Khamenei has repeatedly emphasized that insulting the sanctities of Islamic sects is forbidden. His vision provides the clearest roadmap for the Muslim Ummah to neutralize the enemies’ conspiracies aimed at fomenting division.”

Zaidi stressed that if Muslims act based on the teachings of Nahj al-Balagha and the guidelines of the Supreme Leader of the Revolution, “instead of focusing on historical differences, we will witness the formation of a unified Islamic nation—a path that will benefit not only Muslims but all of humanity.”

