Thousands of Pakistanis commemorate Arbaeen across major cities

AhlulBayt News Agency: Thousands of Pakistanis gathered in cities across the country, including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, and Parachinar, to mark Arbaeen, the 40th day following the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (A.S). The solemn processions reflected a deep sense of devotion and unity, bringing together people from diverse ethnic and linguistic backgrounds in remembrance of the tragedy of Karbala.

Arbaeen, one of the most significant religious observances in the Islamic calendar, honors the sacrifices of Imam Hussain (A.S), the beloved grandson of Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H), and his companions, who stood against tyranny and injustice. The occasion serves as a powerful symbol of resistance, dignity, and the enduring pursuit of justice.

According to Iran Press, participants expressed their grief and reverence through traditional mourning rituals, including elegies, symbolic marches, and regional expressions of sorrow. Among them was Syed Meesam, who shared that he has been attending Arbaeen processions for many years, expressing grief in his own way and paying tribute to the sacrifices of Imam Hussain and his family.

Kashif Abbas, organizer of the Parachinar Mourning Group, emphasized that the Arbaeen of Imam Hussain and his oppressed family is being observed not only across Pakistan but around the world. He noted that participating in these processions in a regional manner helps instill values and teaches the right way to live.

Senior journalist Dr. Qalb Nawaz reflected on the timeless impact of Karbala, stating that the mourning born from Imam Hussain’s eternal sacrifice will continue until the Day of Judgment. He added that people from all walks of life, regardless of race or color, commemorate the 40th day and vow never to forget the lessons of Karbala.

The processions were held under heightened security measures to ensure peaceful observance. Across Pakistan, the spirit of Arbaeen resonated as a testament to the resilience of Islamic traditions and the global remembrance of a stand for truth and justice.

