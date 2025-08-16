Photos: International Meeting on "Arbaeen and the Islamic Ummah" on Arbaeen path

"The international conference 'Arbaeen and the Islamic Ummah' was held along the Arbaeen pilgrimage route at the Baratha Grand Mawkib, located at pole number 1192, with the participation of prominent scholars, intellectuals, and researchers from Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, Nigeria, Congo, and Senegal. The attendees explored the civilizational and unifying dimensions of the great phenomenon of Arbaeen." This gathering emphasized Arbaeen as a powerful symbol of unity among Muslims worldwide, transcending sectarian and national boundaries.