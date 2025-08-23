Azeri-speaking mourners gather at Imam Reza Shrine to run “Shah Hossein” ceremony

AhlulBayt News Agency: A traditional ceremony is scheduled at Imam Reza Shrine on eve of Imam Reza’s martyrdom anniversary with over 30,000 Azeri-speaking mourners from across Iran in attendance.

On the eve of Imam Reza’s martyrdom anniversary, more than 30,000 devotees from Azeri-speaking provinces will take part in “Shah Hossein” mourning ceremony at Imam Reza Shrine.

The event will begin at 00:45 AM on August 24 in Imam Khomeini Portico and continue until 2:30 AM.

In this traditional ritual, mourners perform symbolic sword movements, expressing deep devotion and reverence for the eighth Imam.

