  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Iran

Azeri-speaking mourners gather at Imam Reza Shrine to run “Shah Hossein” ceremony

23 August 2025 - 10:21
News ID: 1719277
Source: Razavi.ir
Azeri-speaking mourners gather at Imam Reza Shrine to run “Shah Hossein” ceremony

A traditional ceremony is scheduled at Imam Reza Shrine on eve of Imam Reza’s martyrdom anniversary with over 30,000 Azeri-speaking mourners from across Iran in attendance.

AhlulBayt News Agency: A traditional ceremony is scheduled at Imam Reza Shrine on eve of Imam Reza’s martyrdom anniversary with over 30,000 Azeri-speaking mourners from across Iran in attendance.

On the eve of Imam Reza’s martyrdom anniversary, more than 30,000 devotees from Azeri-speaking provinces will take part in “Shah Hossein” mourning ceremony at Imam Reza Shrine.

The event will begin at 00:45 AM on August 24 in Imam Khomeini Portico and continue until 2:30 AM. 

In this traditional ritual, mourners perform symbolic sword movements, expressing deep devotion and reverence for the eighth Imam.

....................
End/ 257

Tags

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha