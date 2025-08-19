Sunni Imam: Arbaeen, unifying congregation of Muslim world

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Iranian prayer leader from Kermanshah province has called the Arba’een commemoration as an occasion belonging to all Islamic denominations and a unifying move across the world of Islam.



Mamusta Molla Mohammad Mahmoudihailed the unity of people in Kermanshah particularly revealed during the Arba’een commemoration which marks the 40-days of mourning for Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shia Imam and grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).



Mamusta Mahmoudi highlighted the mass participation of the Sunni community in the Arba’een processions and the great march held for the occasion.



According to the cleric, people in Ravansar set up three mukibs (serving stations) where a medical team, Imam Khomeini (RA) Relief Aid and the Red Crescent served pilgrims.



This Sunni scholar emphasized: Arba’een is a trans-religious issue and should not be considered only for Shiite brothers, but rather Arba’een is a unifying movement in the Islamic world that includes both Shiites and Sunnis.



The Friday Imam of Ravansar city noted: Apart from Arba’een, at other times of the year, we witness the collective and individual travel of Sunni people, especially the youth of the Oramanat region, to Karbala, which is a clear example of practical unity in this region of Islamic Iran.



Mamusta Mahmoudi noted,” In order to achieve unity against the enemies of Islam, ceremonies like Arbaeen should be held more passionately than ever because the million-strong Arba’een march shows the power of the Islamic world to arrogant powers and enemies.”



The senior Iranian cleric concluded,” Arba’een is considered a trans-religious issue, and all of us Sunnis, along with our Shia brothers, understand this issue well and have made every effort to make it as grand as possible. We are also ready to take greater steps in this direction.”



