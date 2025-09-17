Iran’s top commander vows continued strengthening of military capabilities

AhlulBayt News Agency: Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, the chairman of the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, says that Iran will continue to enhance both its defensive and offensive military capabilities.

Speaking during a visit to the tactical headquarters of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force on Wednesday, Mousavi emphasized the importance of strengthening the IRGC’s specialized defensive, offensive, and combat capacities.

He expressed satisfaction with the readiness of the IRGC and other branches of the Armed Forces to decisively safeguard the country’s independence, security, and territorial integrity, and to confront any potential threats.

Highlighting the vigilance of Iran’s military, particularly during the eight-year Sacred Defense and the 12-day Israeli conflict with Iran, Mousavi noted that the country’s current level of preparedness has effectively deterred adversaries from making miscalculations.

He concluded that these measures will guarantee the sustainable security and robust deterrent power of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the face of any aggression.

