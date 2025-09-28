Iranian Armed Forces fully ready to respond to any threat, top commander says

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iranian Armed Forces are fully prepared to deliver a decisive response to any act of aggression, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, affirmed.

Meeting on Sunday with Major General Mohammad Pakpour, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Mousavi highlighted the significant achievements of Iran’s military, including the IRGC and Basij forces. He noted that the strategy of active deterrence, combined with a strong and crushing response to threats, has proven effective in safeguarding national security.

According to Mehr, Major General Mousavi also stressed that Iran’s defense systems continue to be strengthened, modernized, and updated, ensuring readiness against any potential threat. He underscored the importance of unity between the Army and IRGC, describing it as a key factor in protecting Iran’s independence, territorial integrity, and the principles of the Islamic Revolution.

.....................

End/ 257