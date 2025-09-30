Iran fully prepared for future conflicts: Top General

AhlulBayt News Agency: General Abdolrahim Mousavi reaffirmed that Iran’s Armed Forces are fully prepared for any potential future conflict during his visit to assess the combat readiness of naval forces in southern Iran.”

On Tuesday, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi inspected Army and IRGC naval units in Hormozgan Province to monitor their offensive and defensive capabilities.

On the sidelines of his visit, General Mousavi addressed Army commanders and naval personnel, stressing that these strategic forces maintain full combat readiness across sea, land, and air.

He stated that the Navy personnel in southern Iran are fully prepared to carry out assigned missions and continuously train and update all defensive and offensive plans to counter potential threats.

“During this visit, I observed a combination of faith, motivation, knowledge, experience, and revolutionary spirit, reflecting the IRGC Navy’s full readiness in all defensive and offensive combat areas, fully prepared for any action against the enemy,” General Mousavi also added.

"Iran Armed Forces are extremely well prepared for a possible future conflict," General Abdolrahim Mousavi reaffirmed.

