Brave Iranian soldiers have made enemies regret their actions against Iran: Top commander

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, says “brave Iranian soldiers” have helped enhanced the Islamic Republic’s defense and deterrent power, making adversaries regret their actions against the country.

The top commander made the remark Wednesday in a message on the occasion of National Soldier Day in Iran.

Soldier Day is celebrated this Friday, the fifth day of the Sacred Defense Week the beginning of which marks the anniversary of the start of the eight-year imposed war by Iraq’s toppled Baath regime against Iran in the 1980s.

Mousavi extended congratulations on Soldier Day, stating that military service has always reflected the active contribution of youth to lasting security and the defense of the independence and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic.

“In the current circumstances that global arrogance and their regional cronies are seeking to weaken the sacred Islamic system and the nation’s defensive power, your courageous and honorable presence, as the brave soldiers of Islamic Iran, has strengthened the country’s defense, security, and law enforcement capabilities,” said the top genera in his message.

He also hailed Iranian soldiers for their role in strengthening the country’s deterrent power, which he said “has made the enemies of our beloved Iran for their actions.”