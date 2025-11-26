Iranian Navy to receive new vessels to boost economic security

AhlulBayt News Agency: Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, Commander of the Iranian Army’s Naval Force, announced that new vessels will soon be delivered to the fleet as part of ongoing efforts to safeguard economic security and protect shipping routes in international waters.

According to IRNA, speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday ahead of National Navy Day, which falls on November 28, Irani underscored the importance of equipping the Navy with advanced capabilities to operate effectively in oceanic environments.

“Our foremost priority is to ensure the safety of shipping lines and the protection of economic interests in deep waters,” he said, adding that the arrival of new vessels in the coming days reflects this mission.

The commander highlighted Iran’s commitment to maintaining an active presence in global maritime affairs, noting the country’s participation in past joint drills with regional and international partners. He stressed that such engagement requires modern technology, advanced expertise, and awareness of oceanic conditions.

Irani further emphasized that Iran’s naval activities are rooted in the belief that the nation contributes to global security and stands ready to support states that show respect toward the Iranian people.

