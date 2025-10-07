Iran’s Navy Chief: Caspian Security Must Be Decided by Littoral States

AhlulBayt News Agency: Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, commander of Iran’s Navy, has emphasized that the Caspian Sea littoral states are fully capable of maintaining regional security without the involvement of foreign powers.

The Iranian naval chief made the remarks during his visit to Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Monday, where he is attending a summit of naval commanders from Caspian Sea nations.

He stated, “The five littoral states of the Caspian Sea have built strong relations, and this year we are here to review recent developments and put them into action.”

Irani stressed, “The Caspian Sea is not a space for external interference or maneuvering.”

He noted that all Caspian Sea nations share a unified goal of preserving maritime security in the region.

According to Irani, regional security in the Caspian can be achieved through cooperation among the littoral states, while also promoting economic dynamism.

He added that the Saint Petersburg summit sends a clear message: decisions regarding the Caspian Sea must be made by its own coastal nations.

During his visit, Irani is scheduled to hold meetings with the naval commanders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan.

The summit focuses on enhancing maritime security, conducting joint military drills, and combating smuggling, in line with the 2018 Aktau Convention which delineated territorial waters and resource rights.

The Caspian Sea, with its estimated $3 trillion in energy reserves, continues to serve as a strategic center as Iran and Russia deepen their military cooperation.

In July, Iranian and Russian naval forces conducted a major three-day joint search-and-rescue exercise in the Caspian Sea.

The drill, titled CASAREX 2025, was held under the slogan “Together for a Safe and Secure Caspian Sea.”

/129