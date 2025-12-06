Iran hails successful participation in BRICS naval drill

AhlulBayt News Agency: Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, Commander of the Iranian Army’s Naval Force, announced that Iran has successfully taken part in the BRICS international naval exercise.

According to IRNA, speaking at a ceremony in the northern city of Nowshahr on Friday, Rear Admiral Irani said Iran’s strong performance in the drill was the result of the hard work and coordination of the naval forces and teams from Nowshahr Maritime University.

He praised the remarkable achievements of the Iranian university teams, noting that despite having limited equipment and smaller personnel numbers, they secured top positions in specialized competitions while facing countries such as China, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, raising Iran’s flag with pride.

The commander added, “Just as during the eight years of the Sacred Defense—the Iraq-imposed war on Iran from 1980 to 1988—our naval forces continue to carry out the country’s vital economic and security missions with strength and determination. We take pride in using entirely Iranian-made products and equipment that fully match our national naval strategies and doctrines.”

