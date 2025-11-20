Netanyahu Visits Occupied Golan Heights Amid Rising Tensions

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights on Wednesday, accompanied by several ministers and senior security officials. The delegation included Defense Minister Israel Katz, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, Army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, Shin Bet Director David Zini, and the head of the National Security Council.

During the visit, Netanyahu and Katz received a detailed security briefing on developments in the region. Netanyahu stressed the importance of maintaining Israeli forces in the buffer zone inside Syrian territory, claiming it is vital for the security and stability of the Israeli entity. He also praised the soldiers’ role in ensuring both defensive and offensive readiness amid ongoing tensions on the Syrian front.

The Israeli army continues to occupy Mount Hermon and eight other positions in the Syrian Golan, located only a few kilometers from the 1974 ceasefire line. This presence has long been controversial, with Netanyahu previously ignoring the terms of the agreement.

The visit comes as Israel’s military and security institutions express growing concern about the US stance on Syria, particularly after Syrian leader Ahmad Al-Sharaa’s meeting with US President Donald Trump. Israeli officials fear potential pressure arising from this development.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces have escalated violations in Quneitra, southern Syria, in recent weeks. These include advancing into farmland, destroying forests, carrying out arrests, and establishing checkpoints. According to the Syrian News Agency (SANA), Israeli forces entered several villages in Quneitra, including Um al-‘Azam and Ruhayyina, using military vehicles.

The Syrian government has condemned these ongoing Israeli violations and urged the international community to take a strong position against them.

/129