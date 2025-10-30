Photos: International Resistance Poetry Gathering on “Hijab: A Zeinabi Legacy” Held in Qom

The celebration and poetry gathering themed “Hijab: A Zeinabi Legacy” was held on the evening of Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at the Kosar Hall of the Islamic Propagation Organization in Qom. The event featured the presence of families of Fatemiyoun martyrs and a group of martyr mothers, along with poetry recitations by poets from Syria, India, Palestine, and Afghanistan. The program was organized by the Imam Sajjad (AS) Cultural-Religious Committee and the Fatemiyoun Martyrs Committee of the Balkhi Cultural Assembly.