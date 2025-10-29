Gaza Media Office: Israel committed over 125 ceasefire violations since October 10

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Government Media Office in Gaza has reported that Israel has committed more than 125 violations of the ceasefire agreement since it came into effect on October 10, leading to numerous casualties and extensive destruction across the besieged enclave.

According to IRNA, in a statement issued on Tuesday, the office said Israel’s “systematic and blatant violations” of the truce have so far killed 94 Palestinians and injured more than 344 others.

According to the report, Israeli forces have carried out 52 direct shootings at civilians, nine incursions into residential areas beyond the so-called “yellow line,” 55 airstrikes or aerial targeting operations, 11 demolitions of civilian structures, and 21 arrests throughout the Gaza Strip.

“We strongly condemn these repeated acts of aggression and hold the occupying forces fully responsible for the humanitarian and security repercussions,” the statement read, warning that Israel’s continued breaches threaten the stability and survival of the ceasefire.

