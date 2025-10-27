Hamas Says Gaza War Nearing End as Israel Fails to Achieve Goals

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hamas leader and chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya stated that repeated comments from U.S. officials indicate the nearing end of the war on Gaza, emphasizing that the Israeli occupation has failed to accomplish its goals after two years of conflict.

In a Saturday interview with Al Jazeera satellite channel, al-Hayya affirmed that Hamas would not provide the Israeli regime with any justification to resume its genocidal campaign against Gaza.

He added that within 72 hours of the ceasefire, Hamas handed over 20 Israeli captives and 17 bodies, while efforts continue to locate and recover the remaining corpses from other locations.

Al-Hayya also announced that Hamas intends to transfer full administrative control of the Gaza Strip—including security responsibilities—to an interim committee.

Regarding disarmament, he stated that the resistance’s weapons are tied to the presence of occupation and aggression, and if the occupation ends, the weapons will be returned to the state.

He concluded by saying that discussions are ongoing with various factions and mediators, and the agreement is still in its early stages. Hamas has no objection to the Gaza Strip being managed by any national figure residing in Gaza.

