Slain Israeli captive’s family refuses visit by Netanyahu: Report

AhlulBayt News Agency: The family of a dead Israeli captive, whose remains were handed over by the Palestinian resistance, has declined a visit from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid widespread speculation of Tel Aviv’s having sacrificed his life to advance its war goals.

The Jerusalem Post reported the rebuff by Hadar Goldin’s family on Monday, citing an official close to Netanyahu.

“The prime minister consulted the family over the possibility of a visit and was told that they prefer to keep the event private to only close family members,” the official said.

Goldin took part in a wholesale Israeli war on Gaza in 2014.

On August 1 that year, he joined an Israeli strike near the southern Gaza city of Rafah just minutes before a declared ceasefire was due to begin, and was captured by Palestinian resistance fighters.

That same day, the regime invoked its so-called Hannibal Protocol for the first time in southern Gaza, an order authorizing massive, unrestricted firepower to prevent troopers’ capture, even at the cost of their lives.

Suspicions about Goldin’s possible death during such strikes went on to turn his case into one of the regime’s most sensitive issues, driven by political and media pressure from his family demanding his return.

The debate heated up as critics began to suspect that the regime’s persistent failure to return his body was rather meant to mask its deployment of the Hannibal Protocol.

The controversy grew further in extent after October 2023, when the regime launched a war of genocide on Gaza, which went on to cost the lives of scores of Israeli captives during the regime’s incessant aggression.

Netanyahu would, meanwhile, dismiss vociferous demands by the international community and the regime’s own settlers to stop the war so it could return the captives alive and prevent more deaths among Israeli forces.

In July 2021, amid a full-on Israeli onslaught, Israeli forces began receiving text messages advising them not to keep furthering the regime’s war objectives at the risk of their own lives.

“The [Israeli] army has abandoned you, so why should you die? You have your whole life ahead of you. Do not seek adventurism, or else death is your destiny,” the messages read.

The messages then recounted the fate of Goldin and Oron Shaul, another Israeli trooper, who had been captured alongside the former.

