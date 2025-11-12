Gaza Civil Defense warns of worsening humanitarian crisis amid rubble and winter threats

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for Gaza’s Civil Defense, has sounded the alarm over an escalating humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. He emphasized that rescue teams are unable to retrieve the bodies of martyrs trapped beneath the rubble due to Israel’s targeted destruction of heavy equipment essential for recovery and debris clearance.

In remarks delivered Tuesday, Basal stated that the current phase demands the creation of specialized teams and a coordinated strategy for rubble removal and body recovery. He highlighted the danger posed by unexploded missiles buried under the ruins, which obstruct rescue operations and threaten the lives of workers.

Basal described the humanitarian conditions in Gaza as catastrophic, asserting that media coverage fails to convey the full scope of civilian suffering. He warned that the approaching winter could unleash further disasters, with rainwater flooding devastated neighborhoods and overcrowded shelters.

“The greatest fear now is the onset of winter,” Basal said. “Heavy rainfall will trigger humanitarian emergencies that we are ill-equipped to manage under current resource constraints.” He urged international and humanitarian organizations to act swiftly by providing tents, warm clothing, blankets, and other vital supplies to help civilians endure the cold.

Basal cautioned that without immediate international intervention, the situation could deteriorate into a complete humanitarian collapse in the coming days.

/129