Six thousand amputees in Gaza urgently need rehabilitation, Health Ministry warns

12 November 2025 - 07:50
Source: Quds News Network
The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported 6,000 amputation cases in Gaza, with children comprising 25%. A severe lack of medical equipment has worsened the crisis. The ministry urged international organizations to expand emergency rehabilitation efforts. Let me know if you'd like bilingual headlines or a press release version next.

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Ministry of Health has revealed that six thousand registered amputation cases in Gaza urgently require both immediate and long-term rehabilitation support. The ministry emphasized the gravity of the situation, calling for coordinated medical intervention.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the ministry noted that children make up approximately 25% of all amputation cases, while women account for 12.7%, underscoring the widespread impact on vulnerable groups.

The ministry warned that a critical shortage of medical equipment and assistive devices has exacerbated the suffering of the wounded and amputees, leaving many without access to essential care.

“These numbers represent a deep humanitarian tragedy affecting thousands of injured Palestinians and their families,” the ministry stated, highlighting the urgent need for comprehensive physical rehabilitation, as well as psychological and social support—especially for children living with lifelong disabilities.

The Health Ministry appealed to international and humanitarian organizations, along with health and rehabilitation institutions, to scale up emergency efforts and ensure that the wounded receive adequate care in response to the magnitude of the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.

