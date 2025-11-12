Extremist Jewish Settlers torch Palestinian homes and vehicles in West Bank rampage

AhlulBayt News Agency: Eyewitnesses reported on Tuesday that a large group of extremist Jewish settlers launched arson attacks on Palestinian homes and vehicles in the northern occupied West Bank, causing widespread destruction.

According to local sources, the settlers stormed the al-Laddan area, situated between Beit Lid and Deir Sharaf west of Nablus, and set fire to makeshift homes, tents, cultivated farmland, and vehicles belonging to Palestinian Bedouin families.

The same group of settlers also targeted the industrial zone near Beit Lid, torching several vehicles—including four trucks—and damaging a factory. They hurled stones at Palestinians, injuring two individuals.

Several structures and vehicles were completely engulfed in flames before Palestinian firefighting teams arrived. Israeli soldiers were reportedly present at the scene, providing protection to the settlers.

Since the onset of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, the West Bank has seen a dramatic escalation in settler violence against Palestinians and their property.

