Gaza genocide death toll rises to 69,182

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Gaza Ministry of Health confirmed that 3 martyrs and several wounded arrived at hospitals across the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ministry noted that many victims remain trapped under the rubble and in the streets, where emergency and civil defense crews are still unable to reach them.

It also reported that since the resumption of the war on March 18, 2025, a total of 245 people have been killed, 623 injured, and 529 bodies recovered from beneath the rubble.

This brings the overall death toll from Israeli attacks to 69,182 martyrs, while 170,694 others have been injured since the war began on October 7, 2023.



/129