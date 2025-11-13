53 homes destroyed in Quds by Israel since beginning of year

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli occupation forces demolished a Palestinian home in the Silwan neighborhood, south of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, on Wednesday.

Palestinian sources reported that occupation municipality crews manually demolished the home of Jerusalemite Musa Badran in the Al-Bustan neighborhood of Silwan, south of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, after he had begun demolishing it himself a few days earlier to avoid hefty fines.

A week earlier, the occupation authorities had forced Badran to demolish his home in the Al-Bustan neighborhood of Silwan, south of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, as part of their policy aimed at displacing Palestinians and Judaizing Jerusalem neighborhoods.

The house is located in an area under constant pressure from the occupation authorities, who frequently issue demolition orders under the pretext of building without a permit. Meanwhile, Jerusalemites face extreme difficulty in obtaining building permits within occupied Jerusalem.

The demolition of Badran’s home comes amid escalating demolition operations which were carried out by the occupation authorities in Jerusalem during the current year, where statistics indicate that 93 buildings were demolished in the city until the end of last May, including 53 homes. Other reports showed that more than 623 homes and facilities were destroyed in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, since the beginning of this year, as part of a campaign aimed at displacing Palestinians and imposing Israeli control.

The house demolitions in the Al-Bustan neighborhood constitute a continuation of the policy of demographic cleansing and pressure on Palestinian citizens, stressing that these measures increase their daily suffering and exacerbate the housing crisis in the holy city.

