Iranian General: US, Israel’s ‘criminal nature’ exposed over past two years

AhlulBayt News Agency: Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, said developments over the past two years have exposed to the world what he described as the criminal nature of the United States and the Israeli regime.

According to IRNA, speaking on Sunday at a graduation ceremony for cadets at Imam Hussein University in Tehran, General Mousavi accused Washington and Tel Aviv of being habitual violators of agreements, warmongers, and deceivers who show no respect for international law or global norms.

He criticized Israel for what he called systematic efforts to mislead international public opinion, claiming the regime has even targeted Jewish individuals in order to portray itself as a victim and promote narratives of so-called anti-Semitism.

According to Mousavi, such actions are aimed at preventing reverse migration, containing internal unrest, and fostering fear by presenting Israel as an oppressed entity. He alleged that these measures have included attacks on Jewish communities and their affiliates in other countries to advance political objectives.

Referring to a recent deadly shooting at a gathering in the Australian city of Sydney, Mousavi claimed that the Israeli regime had effectively “turned on itself,” adding that similar incidents have occurred in the past.

During the ceremony, which was attended by several senior military officials including Major General Mohammad Pakpour, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, General Mousavi also paid tribute to the families of martyrs and veterans, expressing appreciation for their sacrifices.

