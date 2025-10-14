Saudi border guards fire in Yemen's Saada; one killed, three injured

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least one Yemeni citizen was killed and three others injured by Saudi border guards fire in Saada province northern Yemen on Tuesday, security officials told Yemen Press Agency.

According to the officials, the attack took place in the area of Al-Thabet in the border district of Qataber.

Yemen’s border areas are subjected to continuous attacks by the Saudi army, resulting in the killing and wounding of thousands of citizens and massive destruction of property.



