Saudi border guards fire in Yemen's Saada; one killed, three injured

14 October 2025 - 13:23
News ID: 1738515
Source: Yemen Press
At least one Yemeni citizen was killed and three others injured by Saudi border guards fire in Saada province northern Yemen on Tuesday, security officials told Yemen Press Agency.

According to the officials, the attack took place in the area of Al-Thabet in the border district of Qataber.

Yemen’s border areas are subjected to continuous attacks by the Saudi army, resulting in the killing and wounding of thousands of citizens and massive destruction of property.

