Iranian border guard martyred fighting drug traffickers in Sistan and Baluchestan Province

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Iranian border guard was martyred while fighting drug traffickers in the southeastern Province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

The Commander of the Sistan and Baluchestan Border Guard Command announced the martyrdom of the second lieutenant Sajjad Siami, during a mission to guard the country's southeastern borders in the Negor Border Regiment's area.

Brigadier General Shojaei said that "The devoted border guard and security defender, second lieutenant Sajjad Siami, achieved the great grace of martyrdom while carrying out round-the-clock missions to ensure order and security on the country's southeastern borders."

He added that the life-long border guard was seriously injured as a result of a deliberate collision with a vehicle and was immediately transferred to medical centers in Chabahar city.

The commander added that the serviceman succumbed to his injuries despite the medical services' efforts.

