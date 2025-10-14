173 aid trucks enter Gaza following ceasefire between Hamas, Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: A total of 173 humanitarian aid trucks entered the Gaza Strip on Sunday, as part of the ceasefire agreement reached between the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and Israel, the Government Media Office announced on Monday.

According to Mehr, in a statement, the office said the aid convoy — which crossed into Gaza on October 12, the first full day after the ceasefire took effect — included three trucks carrying liquefied gas and six trucks loaded with diesel fuel to help operate bakeries, hospitals, and power generators amid an acute shortage of basic supplies.

However, the statement warned that the quantities of aid delivered were insufficient to meet even the minimum humanitarian and living needs of Gaza’s 2.4 million residents.

Government authorities in Gaza said they continue to coordinate with international organizations and aid agencies to facilitate the entry, organization, and fair distribution of humanitarian relief.

Israel has maintained a blockade on Gaza for nearly 18 years, tightening restrictions further in March, when it sealed border crossings and blocked the entry of food and medical supplies, driving the enclave to the brink of famine.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed more than 67,800 Palestinians, the majority of them women and children, and rendered much of Gaza uninhabitable.

....................

End/ 257