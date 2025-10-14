Israeli Criminal Regime Releases 96 Palestinian Prisoners in First Phase of Gaza Ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Monday, the Israeli occupation authority (IOA) released 96 Palestinian prisoners from Ofer jail, located in western Ramallah, as part of the initial phase of a ceasefire agreement concerning the Gaza Strip. The deal includes a coordinated exchange of prisoners and detainees under the supervision of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Buses carrying the released detainees left the prison compound under heavy security. Some of the freed individuals are expected to be transferred to the Gaza Strip, while others will be deported outside the occupied Palestinian territories in line with the ceasefire terms.

Additional buses transporting dozens of released Palestinian prisoners arrived in the West Bank, marking the beginning of a broader release of over 1,900 Palestinian detainees in exchange for 20 Israeli captives handed over to the Red Cross earlier that day.

Among those released from Ofer Prison were five Palestinians from Occupied Jerusalem. They were transported in handcuffs by Israeli intelligence vehicles to the city.

On Monday morning, Israeli forces opened fire with live bullets and launched tear gas canisters at Palestinian civilians who had gathered in large numbers near Ofer jail to welcome the released prisoners.

Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli soldiers stationed behind the separation wall fired live rounds and tear gas at dozens of Palestinians who had assembled near the prison since early dawn to celebrate the release of detainees.

Under the terms of the ceasefire agreement, the IOA is set to release 250 Palestinian prisoners serving long-term and life sentences, along with more than 1,718 Palestinians abducted from the Gaza Strip during the recent conflict.