Egyptian President: Sharm el-Sheikh agreement opens door to new era of peace

AhlulBayt News Agency: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Monday that the Gaza peace agreement signed in Sharm el-Sheikh marks the beginning of a new era for the Middle East and represents a historic turning point in the region’s modern history.

“This is a historic turning point. The agreement opens the door to a new era of peace in the Middle East,” Sisi declared during the Gaza Peace Summit held in the Egyptian resort city to formally end the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

According to Mehr, Sisi emphasized that the implementation of the accord must ultimately lead to the establishment of an independent State of Palestine, reiterating that the two-state solution remains the only viable path toward realizing the aspirations of both the Palestinian and Israeli peoples.

“The two-state solution is the only way to achieve a just and lasting peace,” he stressed.

The peace deal was reached after four days of indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas in Sharm el-Sheikh, with delegations from Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar, and under U.S. supervision.

U.S. President Donald Trump had announced on October 8 that both sides agreed to the first phase of his plan, which includes a ceasefire and a prisoner exchange.

According to the terms, the second phase envisions the creation of a new governing framework in Gaza, the deployment of a security force composed of Palestinians and troops from Arab and Muslim nations, and the launch of a foreign-funded reconstruction program led by Arab states.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed more than 67,800 Palestinians, most of them women and children, leaving the territory largely uninhabitable and deepening the humanitarian crisis.

