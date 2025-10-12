Hamas refuses to attend Gaza ceasefire signing in Egypt

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has announced that it will not participate in the formal signing ceremony of the Gaza ceasefire set to take place in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, warning Israel against any renewed acts of aggression.

Husam Badran, a member of Hamas’s political bureau, told media outlets that the movement had already completed all necessary steps through Egyptian and Qatari mediators during the negotiation process. He stressed that attending a ceremonial signing was unnecessary, as the group’s commitments and conditions had already been conveyed.

Badran dismissed reports suggesting that Hamas leaders would leave Gaza under a plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, calling such claims “absurd and meaningless,” and reaffirming that no Palestinian would ever accept such an idea.

He also warned that Hamas will respond decisively to any new Israeli violations, adding that the next phase of negotiations “will be more difficult and complex.”

On Thursday, the Egyptian Presidency announced that Sharm El-Sheikh will host a peace summit on Monday, co-chaired by President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and US President Trump, with the participation of leaders from more than 20 countries. The formal signing of the Gaza ceasefire is expected to take place during the event.

