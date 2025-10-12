1,700 doctors and nurses lost in Israeli genocide on Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Gaza’s Director General of Hospitals, Dr. Mohammed Zaqout, said that the health sector has lost more than 1,700 medical professionals, including senior consultants and nurses, as a result of Israel’s genocide against Gaza.

Speaking to local media on Friday, Zaqout said that the healthcare system continues to face immense challenges, with thousands of wounded people still receiving treatment in severely damaged hospitals.

“We are trying to save as many patients as possible, but restoring hospitals and medical infrastructure will take a long time,” he said.

Zaqout noted that hospitals are overwhelmed, treating thousands of patients amid severe shortages of essential medicines, including treatments for cancer, diabetes, and maternal care.

He added that medical teams have urgently requested the entry of basic medicines, medical equipment, and radiology supplies, expressing hope that some of these critical supplies could enter Gaza by tomorrow.

The Gaza health sector has been one of the hardest hit since Israel launched its genocidal war on the enclave in October 2023, destroying most hospitals and killing or injuring thousands of healthcare workers.



