Three Palestinians Martyred in Khan Yunis while checking on his home in al-Qarara town

AhlulBayt News Agency: Three Palestinians were confirmed dead on Saturday following Israeli attacks in Khan Yunis, located in southern Gaza. One of the victims succumbed to his injuries after being wounded earlier.

According to his family, Fadel Abu Halib was martyred by Israeli gunfire while checking on his home in al-Qarara town, east of Khan Yunis, on Saturday morning.

Another young man, Awad al-Assar, died from bullet wounds he had sustained recently while present at an aid distribution point in the southwestern part of Khan Yunis.

The body of a third citizen, identified as Majd Shahin, was recovered and evacuated from al-Qarara town after he had gone there to inspect his home.

