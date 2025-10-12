  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Middle East

Three Palestinians Martyred in Khan Yunis while checking on his home in al-Qarara town

12 October 2025 - 10:30
News ID: 1737626
Source: Palestine Info
Three Palestinians Martyred in Khan Yunis while checking on his home in al-Qarara town

Three Palestinians were killed in Khan Yunis on Saturday, including one who died from earlier injuries. Victims were targeted while checking homes or seeking aid. The situation highlights ongoing dangers even during humanitarian efforts.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Three Palestinians were confirmed dead on Saturday following Israeli attacks in Khan Yunis, located in southern Gaza. One of the victims succumbed to his injuries after being wounded earlier.

According to his family, Fadel Abu Halib was martyred by Israeli gunfire while checking on his home in al-Qarara town, east of Khan Yunis, on Saturday morning.

Another young man, Awad al-Assar, died from bullet wounds he had sustained recently while present at an aid distribution point in the southwestern part of Khan Yunis.

The body of a third citizen, identified as Majd Shahin, was recovered and evacuated from al-Qarara town after he had gone there to inspect his home.

/129

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha