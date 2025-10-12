Gaza War Toll Surpasses 237,000 as Health Ministry Reports New Deaths and Injuries

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that hospitals received the bodies of 151 martyrs over the past 24 hours, including 116 recovered from beneath the rubble, along with 72 newly injured individuals, due to the ongoing Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip.

In its daily statistical update, the ministry stated that ambulance and civil defense teams are still unable to reach many victims trapped under debris and in the streets, owing to widespread destruction and persistent movement restrictions.

With these latest numbers, the total death toll from Israeli aggression since October 7, 2023, has reached 67,682 martyrs and 170,033 injured, according to the ministry.

The ministry further noted that 320 additional martyrs have been added to the cumulative figures after their data was verified by the judicial committee overseeing the registry of notifications and missing persons, covering the period from October 3 to October 10, 2025.

In a related development, the Ministry of Health revealed that deaths from famine and malnutrition continue to be recorded across Gaza, with 463 confirmed fatalities, including 157 children. Since the IPC officially declared famine in Gaza, 185 new deaths have been documented, including 42 children.

The ministry urged families of martyrs and missing persons to complete their data via the official online platform, emphasizing that this step is vital for finalizing the national registry of victims of the aggression.

/129