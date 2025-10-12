US reportedly invites Iran to attend Gaza peace summit in Egypt

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United States has reportedly invited Iran to participate in the upcoming Gaza peace summit set to be held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, according to a report by Axios citing an informed source.

According to Mehr, the summit, scheduled for Monday, aims to end the Gaza war and bolster efforts toward regional peace and stability. It will be co-chaired by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and US President Donald Trump, with the participation of leaders from over 20 countries, Egypt’s Presidency announced earlier.

According to Cairo’s statement, the gathering seeks to pave the way for a new era of regional security, rebuild trust among key players, and launch initiatives for post-war reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

Last week, indirect talks between Palestinian and Israeli delegations began in Sharm El-Sheikh to discuss a potential ceasefire. The Hamas movement later announced on Thursday that it had reached an agreement to end the war in Gaza and exchange prisoners.

If confirmed, Washington’s invitation to Tehran marks a notable diplomatic shift, potentially signaling openness to broader regional engagement amid efforts to stabilize the Middle East.

