US military buildup continues in northeastern Syria

AhlulBayt News Agency: News outlets have reported the arrival of a group of U.S. soldiers along with military and logistical equipment in al-Hasakah Governorate, located in northeastern Syria.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the equipment was flown in by a cargo plane to the U.S. military base at Kharab al-Jir Airport near the town of Rmelan in al-Hasakah.

Earlier, on September 29, 2025, a convoy of 25 U.S. trucks carrying military gear entered the Qasrok base near al-Hasakah through the al-Waleed border crossing from Iraqi Kurdistan.

The deployment of U.S. military convoys into Syrian territory comes despite recent statements from American officials suggesting that Washington plans to scale down its presence in Syria to just one base.

