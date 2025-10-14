Yemeni military leaders reaffirm support for Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemeni Defense Minister and Chief of the General Staff reaffirmed their support for Palestinians and their just struggle until the last breath.

Minister of Defense and Military Production, Major General Mohammed Nasser al-‘Atifi, and Chief of the General Staff, Major General Mohammed Abdulkarim al-Ghamari, sent on Monday a congratulatory telegram to the Revolution Leader , Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, on the occasion of the 62nd anniversary of the glorious 14 October Revolution, Saba news reports.

It reads:

On these momentous days in which our proud Yemeni people celebrate the sixty-second anniversary of the glorious 14 October Revolution — the revolution that overthrew the malicious British colonial occupier and raised the banner of freedom and independence — and with the good omens of victory appearing on the horizon, it is our pleasure, on our own behalf and on behalf of all the mujahideen serving in our noble armed forces, to extend to Your Excellency, on this great anniversary, our sincerest congratulations and best wishes. We ask God Almighty to grant you success and to guide your steps, to strengthen you in bearing this grave religious and national responsibility in this critical historical stage, and to crown your efforts with success in defending the sanctity of Yemen and the ummah.

At this delicate juncture, amid successive events and challenges we face, we recall the spirit of the October Revolution and its liberationist path from the forces of colonialism and tyranny that sat like a weight on the chest of our beloved southern homeland for more than a century during a bitter historic era. What we witness today is a continuation of that conspiracy: those colonial forces still weave their plots against our homeland , nation and spin their devilish schemes. Their attempts to erase the Palestinian cause and to violate proud Gaza after the deluge are only part of their criminal plot. But by God’s will and power, and thanks to the steadfastness of the free resistance fighters, after two years during which the Zionist entity employed all means of crime, killing, and destruction, it and its principal backers — the great forces of evil, America and Britain — were compelled to acknowledge their defeat before the voice of truth and the determination of the mujahideen.

In light of these grave events confronting our ummah, we affirm to you that Yemen, under your wise leadership, remains true to its promises, and that we will not abandon our brothers in Palestine; we will remain their support in their just struggle until the last breath. Enemies must understand that a people who struggled for decades to expel the British occupier are capable of continuing the march and uprooting the roots of modern conspiracies. We warn the forces of colonialism and their henchmen against any plots they may be plotting or any attempt to bypass the opportunities for a just and comprehensive peace, for our response will be painful and crushing — they will suffer doom as their predecessors did before — convinced fully that the enemy understands only the language of strength and armed resistance.

In conclusion, we cannot but express to you our sincere thanks and deep gratitude for your continuous care for this institution , its personnel, and for your wise leadership that lights the path for the nation. We promise you — the promise of faithful, believing soldiers — that we will continue forward on the course you have charted for us, adhering to our firm positions and implementing all your wise directives until we achieve the victory promised by God to His believing servants and until the demise of the enemy’s entity, as decreed in His Wise Book.



