Hamas condemns Israeli massacre of Abu Shaaban family in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a statement released on Friday, Hamas said, “The Israeli occupation army committed a new massacre this evening against the Abu Shaaban family, firing a tank shell directly at their vehicle as they were attempting to check on their home in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood of Gaza City.”

“This is a full-fledged war crime that exposes the occupation’s deliberate intent to target defenseless civilians without any justification,” the statement declared.

Hamas stressed that the assault represents another flagrant violation of the recently reached ceasefire agreement by the Israeli regime.

“The Israeli enemy continues to carry out attacks and crimes against our people, in blatant breach of all the commitments outlined in the agreement, reaffirming its hostile intent,” the statement continued.

Hamas urged the ceasefire agreement’s guarantors to pressure the regime to respect the agreement and end its relentless aggression against Palestinian civilians.

The movement also called on the international community and human rights organizations to intervene and “end the ongoing war crimes and genocide against our people, and to hold the leaders of the occupation accountable for their crimes against humanity.”

Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire agreement on October 9. The accord called for an end to hostilities, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, the facilitation of humanitarian aid, and the exchange of captives and abductees.

On Monday, Hamas released all Israeli captives in exchange for 2,000 Palestinians who had been abducted by the Israeli regime.

Since Israel launched its genocidal campaign on Gaza on October 7, 2023, approximately 68,000 Palestinians, including 20,000 children, have been killed and over 170,000 wounded, the overwhelming majority of them women and children.

Following the ceasefire’s implementation, the number of casualties has continued to rise as more bodies are recovered from beneath the ruins of Israeli bombings.

Experts believe the actual death toll could reach hundreds of thousands once the missing and those buried under the rubble are counted.

.....................

End/ 257