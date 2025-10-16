Sheikh Mazhar slams Trump and Zionist regime at Tehran conference

AhlulBayt News Agency: Speaking at the 8th Conference on Solidarity with Palestinian Children and Youth in Tehran, held in honor of martyr Mohammad al-Durra, Lebanese Sunni cleric, Sheikh Mazhar, condemned U.S. President Donald Trump, calling him a liar and manipulator. He warned Arab nations against trusting Trump, stating that those who pursue ties with the Zionist regime through Washington are merely serving American interests and will be discarded once deemed useless.

Commenting on Trump’s proposed ceasefire plan for Gaza, Sheikh Mazhar said, “We must understand that this foolish man—praise be to God that our enemies are ignorant—cannot mislead us with his falsehoods.”

He also addressed the recent twelve-day war launched by the Zionist regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran, describing it as an arrogant assault on a nation whose only ‘crime’ is defending the oppressed. He asserted that despite its military power, the Zionist regime was defeated and humiliated in Tehran.

Sheikh Mazhar continued by emphasizing that Iran delivered a strong message to Israel. He noted that without the backing of certain Arab governments, the Zionist regime would have collapsed from the outset. He expressed hope that Israel’s downfall would come at the hands of the Islamic Republic.

In closing, Sheikh Mazhar praised Ayatollah Khamenei’s role in fostering Islamic unity. He said threats from Trump and Zionist leaders against Iran’s Supreme Leader stem from two revolutionary slogans—first declared by Imam Khomeini and now upheld by Ayatollah Khamenei: “Today Iran, tomorrow Palestine” and “O Muslims of the world, unite.” These slogans, he said, define the Islamic Revolution’s mission to defend the oppressed and confront global arrogance, which deeply unsettles the enemy.

