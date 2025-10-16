Palestinian worker beaten to death by Israeli forces near al-Quds

AhlulBayt News Agency: One Palestinian citizen was martyred on Wednesday, after being assaulted by the Israeli enemy army in the town of al-Ram, north of occupied Quds.

The Palestinian Red Crescent stated in a statement that its crews in Ramallah received a 57-year-old martyr who had been assaulted on the head at the Qalandia crossing and was transferred to the hospital.

Local Palestinian sources reported that the martyr was Salim Raji Hassan Abu Aisha, from the town of Zababdeh, north of Jenin, and that he was killed after being physically assaulted by the Israeli occupation army near the apartheid separation wall in the town of al-Ram.

Details of the incident are unknown, but Palestinian workers are subjected to almost daily killing, injury, or arrest by the Israeli occupation army while trying to reach their jobs inside occupied Palestine.

