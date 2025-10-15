Shia Cleric: Recognizing Israel's Illegal Occupation is Serious Crime

AhlulBayt News Agency: The leader of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan, Allama Maqsood Ali Domki, stated that the party's stance on Israel is the same as that of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

We consider Israel an illegal state. He made these remarks while speaking to party leaders and workers in Goth Shah Nawaz Mari.

Allama Maqsood Ali Domki emphasized that the blood of Palestinian martyrs has turned the Palestine issue into the world’s most significant human rights concern.

He said that the 250 million people of Pakistan share the same position on Israel as the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

We consider Israel an illegal state, and we view any attempt to legitimize Israel’s occupation under the guise of a two-state solution as a serious crime.

Allama Maqsood Ali Domki also highlighted plans for improving organizational activities in Sindh province, stressing the need to strengthen the Taluka cabinet and activate local units. He called for the implementation of a nine-point program provided by the Organizational Department to ensure the effectiveness of organizational activities.

He further stated that Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen has become a symbol of hope for the nation. The vision of the party includes the supremacy of the constitution, rule of law, support for the oppressed Palestinians, a firm stance against global imperialist powers (the US and Israel), and the sovereignty, development, and prosperity of Pakistan.