ISO Condemned Live Coverage of Israeli Parliament on Pakistan Media

AhlulBayt News Agency: The central president of the organization, Syed Amin Shirazi, stated that it is highly reprehensible and shameful for mainstream Pakistani media to broadcast Trump's speech in the Israeli Parliament, as it insults national pride, the ideology of Pakistan, and the stance of the Muslim Ummah.

He said that this action is equivalent to rubbing salt into the wounds of the oppressed Palestinian people and strengthening the narrative of the oppressor. Syed Amin Shirazi emphasized that strict accountability is required for this irresponsible behavior by Pakistani media, so that no institution can betray Pakistan’s ideology or disregard the blood of the oppressed.

The central president of ISO Pakistan further stated that the Pakistani nation and the Muslim Ummah completely reject any narrative that supports the oppressor and goes against the oppressed.

He emphasized that they stand with the oppressed people of Palestine and reject the two-state solution aimed at protecting the illegitimate state of Israel. He stated that Palestine is the land of the Palestinians, and there is no room for any illegitimate state there.