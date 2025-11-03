Gaza Exposed the Hypocrites of Our Time — Allama Maqsood Domki

The event was addressed by Allama Maqsood Ali Domki, Provincial Organizer of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan (Sindh), along with other leaders.

In his speech, Allama Maqsood Domki said that the pure blood of the great martyrs of the path of Al-Quds has become a source of awakening and unity in the Muslim Ummah. He stated that Gaza has exposed the faces of the hypocrites of our time, revealing their true nature before the world.

Allama Domki emphasized the urgent need for “Jihad-e-Tabyeen” — the struggle to clearly distinguish truth from falsehood — and to highlight the sacrifices of those who stand for truth in the ongoing battle between right and wrong.

He criticized the materialism of today’s age, saying that even some scholars with sacred titles, such as the Imam of the Kaaba, have become so absorbed in worldly pleasures that they remain silent while seventy thousand innocent people are being massacred in Gaza.

Allama Domki added that the stance of Pakistan’s 250 million people is the same as that of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal — that Palestine belongs to the Palestinians. He rejected the two-state solution, calling it unjust and equivalent to accepting the illegal occupation by Israel. He urged the Muslim Ummah to unite and fully support the just cause of the Palestinian people.

At the end of the program, Payam-e-Wilayat Scouts paid tribute to the martyrs of the path of truth and prayed for the progress and dignity of Pakistan.