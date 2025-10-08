Palestinian Islamic Jihad Marks al-Aqsa Flood Anniversary with Defiant Statement

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement has declared that its resistance fighters have bravely confronted the “murderous, criminal Israeli enemy,” which continues its genocidal campaign across the besieged Gaza Strip.

In a statement marking the second anniversary of Operation al-Aqsa Flood, the group praised the “unmatched bravery, valor, and sacrifice” of its fighters during the October 7, 2023 operation.

“Two years ago, the Palestinian resistance launched a blessed operation targeting enemy military positions along the now-defunct border fence east of Gaza,” the statement read.

“They captured numerous enemy soldiers and officers, engaged in close-range combat, killed hundreds, and took dozens captive. Our resistance offered convoys of its finest fighters as martyrs, wounded, and prisoners,” the group added.

The statement asserted that Israel has failed to achieve any of its objectives despite its brutal aggression, which has resulted in the mass killing of tens of thousands of unarmed civilians in Gaza.

Referring to the second phase of Israel’s offensive, Islamic Jihad condemned the so-called Gideon 2 operation as one based on systematic destruction, mass killing, and psychological warfare, predicting its ultimate failure and humiliation.

The group further stated that efforts by the Zionist regime and its Western allies to eliminate the Palestinian people have been futile.

“The enemy bombed, besieged, and starved our people, committing one of the worst massacres in history — all under the silent gaze of the world,” the statement said.

Islamic Jihad emphasized that Israel’s aggression has extended beyond Gaza over the past two years.

“During this phase, the Palestinian resistance waged one of the greatest battles against Zionist Nazism and oppression, as the enemy committed all forms of killing, destruction, and displacement in al-Quds, the occupied West Bank, and Gaza,” it added.

The statement affirmed that all Palestinian resistance factions are prepared for a prolonged war of attrition.

“The resistance, led by Saraya al-Quds and Hamas’ al-Qassam Brigades, will continue as long as the occupation exists. We are fully committed to this long struggle until its complete removal,” the group declared.

Islamic Jihad held Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right coalition responsible for prolonging the war to serve their political interests.

“Over two years, the resistance has shown maximum flexibility to reach an agreement, with the sole condition being an end to the war and the lifting of the siege. Yet the Netanyahu regime has persisted in its aggression to satisfy its extremist coalition,” the statement said.

The group reiterated that despite the killing of thousands of civilians — mostly women and children — Israel has failed to break the spirit of the Palestinian people.

