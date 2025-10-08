Israeli Army Intensifies Strikes on Gaza, Civilians Killed Across Strip

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation army continued its deadly assault on the Gaza Strip last night and into Tuesday, targeting civilians in multiple areas, with Gaza City bearing the brunt of the attacks.

Local media sources reported that Israeli forces resumed bombing homes and tents across the Gaza Strip, displacing families and worsening the already dire humanitarian crisis amid escalating famine.

According to a correspondent from the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) in Gaza, Israeli attacks persisted throughout the territory, including an artillery strike that killed a civilian in the Batten as-Sameen area of Khan Yunis.

Medical sources at Al-Shifa Hospital confirmed that a young woman sustained a gunshot wound to the head after Israeli forces opened fire on the ash-Shalihat area in western Gaza City.

Media outlets also reported that the bodies of ten martyrs were transferred to various hospitals in Gaza following the latest Israeli strikes.

The Israeli army launched additional attacks on other parts of the Gaza Strip overnight and throughout Tuesday, resulting in more civilian casualties, including among children and women.

Meanwhile, several individuals were killed or injured in Israeli assaults targeting aid seekers near distribution centers in different areas of Gaza.

According to Gaza’s health ministry, other civilians succumbed to injuries sustained in recent attacks and were pronounced dead today.

