Over 230 Israeli Strikes Kill 118 Civilians in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Gaza’s Government Media Office (GMO) reported that the Israeli occupation army launched more than 230 aerial and artillery strikes on densely populated areas across the Gaza Strip from the early hours of Saturday, October 4, until the end of Tuesday, October 7.

According to GMO, these attacks resulted in the deaths of at least 118 civilians, including women and children, with 72 of the victims killed in Gaza City alone.

GMO accused the Israeli regime of disregarding all international appeals for de-escalation and continuing its systematic killing of civilians and destruction of life in Gaza.

The office called on the U.S. administration and the international community to take urgent and serious action to halt Israel’s aggression and bring an end to its war on Gaza.

