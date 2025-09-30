NRC Chief warns of global “indifference” to Gaza crisis

AhlulBayt News Agency: Jan Egeland, Secretary-General of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), has voiced alarm over what he described as the international community’s silence in the face of the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Speaking in an interview with Al Jazeera, Egeland said thousands of residents have been displaced and are living in dire conditions without reliable access to food, water, or medicine.

“The killing of civilians in Gaza must stop,” he stressed. “What worries us most is the global indifference to what is happening in Gaza.”

According to Iran Press, he described the situation as “indescribable,” noting that many families are being bombed even as they attempt to flee to safer areas.

His remarks underscore growing concern among humanitarian organizations that urgent international intervention is needed to address the escalating crisis.

