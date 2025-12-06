Al-Nujaba Leader Warns Against US-Israeli Crimes in Iraq

AhlulBayt News Agency: Shaykh Akram al-Kaabi, secretary-general of the al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance Movement, issued a strong warning against the continuation of American and Israeli crimes in the region. He declared: “If you do not silence Trump’s servant, the Resistance will silence him once and for all.”

Shaykh al-Kaabi criticized the passive stance of some Iraqis toward the intrusive behavior and remarks of the new U.S. envoy, describing such positions as shameful.

According to the website of al-Nujaba’s representative office in Iran, Shaykh al-Kaabi made these remarks in a statement marking the anniversary of the martyrdom of several fighters of the movement during Iraq’s Islamic Resistance support for Operation al-Aqsa Flood. He said: “On the anniversary of the martyrdom of the blossoms of the Islamic Resistance, Commander Hawar and his loyal companions, who were killed by the tyrants of our time, we renew our covenant with the martyrs who are alive and sustained by their Lord, and we affirm our steadfastness on their path with the resolve they instilled in us.”

He added: “On this occasion, we cannot ignore the blatant and shameless interference of the arrogant American-Zionist powers in Iraq’s affairs, especially by the one known as ‘Trump’s envoy.’ This traitor has surrendered himself to the occupiers and, disregarding national sovereignty, seeks to plunder Iraq’s wealth for his foolish American master.”

Al-Kaabi continued: “Despite these remarks and this open interference, we are astonished by the shameful and passive positions taken toward this clear intrusion into Iraq’s internal affairs.”

He concluded: “If you do not silence him, the Islamic Resistance will silence him once and for all, returning him to the lap of his masters—the same masters who enslaved him and through treachery and betrayal caused him to betray his own homeland.”

/129