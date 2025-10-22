Iraqi officers undergo military training at Iran’s Dafoos University

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of Iraq’s National Defense University, praising the academic and training standards of Iran’s Dafoos University of the Army of the Islamic Republic, stated that Iraqi officers prefer to complete their military training in Iran.

Air Marshal Aqil Mustafa Mahdi, President of Iraq’s National Defense and Military Research University, led a high-ranking military delegation in a visit to the Command and Staff University of the Iranian Army.

At the beginning of the visit, the President of Iraq’s National Defense and Military Research University stated: “The relations between our friendly and neighboring countries, Iran and Iraq, are historical ties that have improved significantly in recent years, and we hope they continue to develop even further.”

He stated that the people of Iraq will never forget the support and backing of the Islamic Republic of Iran, adding: “We are very pleased that Iraqi officers study and graduate from the Command and Staff University of the Iranian Army. While it is possible for Iraqi students to attend universities in other countries, we prefer them to study in Iran, as we are confident that the professors at Iran’s Dafoos Army University possess a high level of academic and professional quality.”

Continuing the visit, Brigadier General Hossein Valivand Zamani, Commander of the Command and Staff University of the Iranian Army, stated: “We have established good military relations with the Iraqis and are eager to expand them. At Iran’s Dafoos Army University, we are also keen to welcome Iraqi students for the new academic term, and naturally, if our interactions increase, we are ready to implement faculty exchanges as well.”

Brigadier General Zamani added: “The relations between Iran and Iraq are inseparable, and we hope that both countries will successfully advance on the path of synergy and the achievement of their highest goals.”



