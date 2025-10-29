Iraq’s Premier stresses importance of cooperation with Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani has described Iran as a significant and influential country, stressing that it must be approached with respect and through direct dialogue.

According to Mehr, speaking about regional security, al-Sudani said that the ISIL terrorist group no longer poses a major threat to Iraq’s stability.

He noted that, according to estimates from Iraq’s Defense Ministry, between 400 and 500 ISIL members remain active near the Syrian border and northeastern Iraq.

Al-Sudani emphasized that cooperation with Iran should be conducted through open and constructive discussions, highlighting Tehran’s important regional role.

“Iran is an influential country, and cooperation with it must take place through direct dialogue,” the Iraqi premier said.

He added that Iraq attaches great importance to its relations with Iran across all sectors, reaffirming Baghdad’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

